Premios BAFTA: de Guillermo del Toro a Ana de Armas, aquí la lista de nominados

La película Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro y Mark Gustafson, continúa sumando nominados en la temporada de premios, esta vez en los British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), donde competirá en las categorías de Mejor Animación, Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor Diseño de Producción.

El largometraje, que recientemente triunfó en los Globos de Oro y los Critic's Choice Awards, está postulado con Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, de Dean Fleisher Camp; El gato con botas: El último deseo, de Joel Crawford, y Red de Domee Shi.

La película sudamericana Argentina 1985 también representa a Latinoamérica, en la terna de Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa, donde se enfrentará a La decisión de partir, Corsage, The quiet girl y Sin novedad en el frente.

Esta última reunió en total 14 candidaturas, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director (Edward Berger), Mejor Actor de Reparto (Albrecht Schuch), Mejor Guion Adaptado, convirtiéndose así en la cinta con mayor número de nominaciones en la historia de los BAFTA.

It’s time to announce the nominees for the 2023 #EEBAFTAs! 🤩 Join the fantastic Hayley Atwell and @Toheeb_Jimoh as they reveal all of this year’s nominees right NOW… 👇 https://t.co/f3ft7xbnKM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 19, 2023

Las otras dos películas más nominadas de está edición son Los espíritus de la isla y Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo ambas con diez postulaciones.

La edición 76 de los BAFTA se celebrará el domingo 19 de febrero en el complejo artístico Southbank Centre, a las 19:00 horas (13:00 horas de la Ciudad de México). En Latinoamérica se puede seguir la premiación a través de sus redes sociales oficiales.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Mejor Director

Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field - Tár

Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King

Mejor Actriz

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Mejor Película Británica

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Guión

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Edición

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor Maquillaje

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores Efectos Especiales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Cortometraje Británico

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Mejor cortometraje Animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Estrella en Ascenso