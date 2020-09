¿Por qué el periodismo importa?

View this post on Instagram

"Our job is to seek out information, cross-check and verify it, understand the history, background and context, strive to be balanced and objective, analyse and interpret developments and seek to put out as afiar and unvarnished an account of events as we can, to help our audiences make up their minds on what it all means to them." - Warren Fernandez World Editors Forum President and Editor-in-Chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay & Tamil Media Group and The Straits Times