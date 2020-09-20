Gossip

  / domingo 20 de septiembre de 2020

Ellos son los nominados en premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

Los premios se entregarán hoy en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus

Foto: AFP

AFP

Ellos los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

Mejor serie dramática

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • "The Crown"
  • "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • "Killing Eve"
  • "The Mandalorian"
  • "Ozark"
  • "Stranger Things"
  • "Succession"

En esta temporada, una feria de los ochenta será una de las locaciones principales para las aventuras de este grupo de amigos / Cortesía

Mejor comedia

  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • "Dead to Me"
  • "The Good Place"
  • "Insecure"
  • "The Kominsky Method"
  • "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • "Schitt's Creek"
  • "What We Do In the Shadows"

Mejor actor dramático

  • Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
  • Laura Linney, "Ozark"
  • Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
  • Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
  • Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
  • Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
  • Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
  • Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
  • Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Issa Rae, "Insecure"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Foto: EFE

Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
  • Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
  • Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática

  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
  • Julia Garner, "Ozark"
  • Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
  • Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession"
  • Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
  • Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Laura Dern / Reuters

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

  • Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
  • Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"
  • Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

  • Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
  • Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
  • Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
  • Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor miniserie

  • "Little Fires Everywhere"
  • "Mrs America"
  • "Unbelievable"
  • "Unorthodox"
  • "Watchmen"

Watchmen / Cortsía | HBO

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
  • Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
  • Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
  • Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
  • Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Jeremy Irons y Berenice Bejo desfilaron por la alfombra inaugural / EFE

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"
  • Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
  • Regina King, "Watchmen"
  • Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"
  • Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

En 2018 la actriz fue la presidenta del jurado de la 71 edición del Festival de Cannes / Festival de Cannes

Programas con más nominaciones

  • "Watchmen" - 26
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20
  • "Ozark" - 18
  • "Succession" - 18
  • "The Mandalorian" - 15
  • "Schitt's Creek" - 15
  • "Saturday Night Live" - 15
  • "The Crown" - 13

Foto: @watchmen

Plataformas con más nominaciones

  • Netflix: 160
  • HBO: 107
  • NBC: 47
  • ABC: 36
  • FX: 33

Foto: Netflix

Ellos los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

Mejor serie dramática

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • "The Crown"
  • "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • "Killing Eve"
  • "The Mandalorian"
  • "Ozark"
  • "Stranger Things"
  • "Succession"

En esta temporada, una feria de los ochenta será una de las locaciones principales para las aventuras de este grupo de amigos / Cortesía

Mejor comedia

  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • "Dead to Me"
  • "The Good Place"
  • "Insecure"
  • "The Kominsky Method"
  • "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • "Schitt's Creek"
  • "What We Do In the Shadows"

Mejor actor dramático

  • Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
  • Laura Linney, "Ozark"
  • Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
  • Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
  • Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
  • Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
  • Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
  • Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
  • Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Issa Rae, "Insecure"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Foto: EFE

Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
  • Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
  • Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática

  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
  • Julia Garner, "Ozark"
  • Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
  • Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession"
  • Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
  • Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Laura Dern / Reuters

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

  • Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
  • Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"
  • Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

  • Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
  • Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
  • Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
  • Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor miniserie

  • "Little Fires Everywhere"
  • "Mrs America"
  • "Unbelievable"
  • "Unorthodox"
  • "Watchmen"

Watchmen / Cortsía | HBO

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
  • Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
  • Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
  • Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
  • Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Jeremy Irons y Berenice Bejo desfilaron por la alfombra inaugural / EFE

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"
  • Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
  • Regina King, "Watchmen"
  • Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"
  • Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

En 2018 la actriz fue la presidenta del jurado de la 71 edición del Festival de Cannes / Festival de Cannes

Programas con más nominaciones

  • "Watchmen" - 26
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20
  • "Ozark" - 18
  • "Succession" - 18
  • "The Mandalorian" - 15
  • "Schitt's Creek" - 15
  • "Saturday Night Live" - 15
  • "The Crown" - 13

Foto: @watchmen

Plataformas con más nominaciones

  • Netflix: 160
  • HBO: 107
  • NBC: 47
  • ABC: 36
  • FX: 33

Foto: Netflix

Másnoticias

Local

Sinaloa supera los 18 mil casos confirmados de Covid-19

En el día 205 desde que se detectó el primer caso de coronavirus en Sinaloa, se confirmaron 80 nuevos pacientes

Local

Resienten turistas el calor en el puerto

Sin embargo, dicen que vale la pena aguantarlo con tal de pasar un buen fin de semana

Local

Se mantienen paseos en paracaídas por la bahía mazatleca

Prestador de servicios señala que la demanda incrementa durante el fin de semana

Política

Tras amenaza de Trump, México dice estar comprometido con lucha antinarco

La actual administración ha mantenido su compromiso para combatir el narcotráfico y la violencia asociada con este fenómeno: cancillería mexicana

Gossip

Ellos son los nominados en premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

Los premios se entregarán hoy en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus

Sociedad

Con plantón, FRENA acusa a AMLO de mal manejo de la pandemia

Con pancartas que dicen "Fuera AMLO", el grupo cuestiona el actuar de las autoridades frente a la emergencia sanitaria

Local

Mañana comienza el canje de uniformes para apellidos de N a R

El padre de familia o tutor debe cumplir con las medidas de sanidad del centro de canje

Justicia

El Mochomo y su abogado ya están recluidos en el Altiplano: FGR

La Fiscalía General de la República informó que cumplimentó las órdenes de aprehensión en contra del líder de Guerreros Unidos y su abogado

Futbol

Chucky Lozano, titular en triunfo del Napoli en inicio de la Serie A

El Napoli, con Hirving Lozano de titular, arrancó este domingo su Serie A con un triunfo por 2-0 en el campo del Parma