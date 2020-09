Rolling Stone incluye a Rosalía y Bad Bunny en su lista de los mejores discos

View this post on Instagram

Our list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time was originally published in 2003, with a slight update in 2012. But no list is definitive — tastes change, new genres emerge, the history of music keeps being rewritten. So we decided to remake our greatest albums list from scratch. The electorate includes Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish; rising artists like H.E.R., Tierra Whack, and Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail; as well as veteran musicians, such as Adam Clayton and the Edge of U2, Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan, Gene Simmons, and Stevie Nicks. Check out the new #RS500Albums at the link in our bio.