Vacuna contra el Covid-19 es probada en personas de EU

Neal Browning becomes the 2nd volunteer to receive the investigational #COVID19 vaccine in the NIH-supported clinical trial in Seattle. Credit: Ted S. Warren / AP Photos. More info here https://t.co/gSJtLyOG2K from @KPWAresearch and here https://t.co/tRk95ToDsK from @NIAIDNews pic.twitter.com/YajJAFwTxH